Ramadan in UAE: Timings for drive-thru Covid PCR testing service extended during holy month
Residents can choose to have their results delivered in 15 mins, two hours or eight hours
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 224 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 591 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 17,520.
The new cases were detected through 233,862 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 10 are 893,862, while total recoveries stand at 874,040. The death toll now stands at 2,302.
Over 150.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The first case of the Omicron XE variant in India has been detected in Mumbai, and confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, officials said on Saturday.
The 67-year-old man travelled from Mumbai to Gujarat, where he suffered from mild fever on March 12, Economic Times reported.
The Omicron XE variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and is found to be responsible for enhanced viral transmission as per preliminary reports.
The World Health Organisation has noted in its latest report that it may be more transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Sunday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.
Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained deserted as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out.
