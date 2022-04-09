Covid-19: First case of Omicron XE detected in India

President Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday night
The first case of the Omicron XE variant in India has been detected in Mumbai, and confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, officials said on Saturday.
The 67-year-old man travelled from Mumbai to Gujarat, where he suffered from mild fever on March 12, Economic Times reported.
His samples were sent for genome sequencing tests. The results came out on Saturday, confirming it to be Omicron XE.
The man was fully vaccinated with Covishield (AstraZeneca), is asymptomatic and stable. The process to trace his contacts is underway.
A South African film costume designer was declared as an Omicron XE infectee, three days ago. The Centre later denied the infection.
The Omicron XE variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and is found to be responsible for enhanced viral transmission as per preliminary reports.
