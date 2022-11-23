Coronavirus: UAE reports 200 Covid-19 cases, 239 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,469

By Web Desk Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 4:47 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 200 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 239 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,469.

The new cases were detected through 49,638 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 23 are 1,043,166, while total recoveries stand at 1,022,349. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

