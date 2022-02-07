Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,704 Covid-19 cases, 1,992 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 70,454

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,704 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,992 recoveries and one death.

Total active cases stand at 70,454.

The new cases were detected through 473,298 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 7 are 859,361, while total recoveries stand at 786,642. The death toll now stands at 2,265.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that the country will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from February 2.

The reopening decision comes nearly two years after Morrison shut the border to non-citizens to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The relaxation of border rules will be a boost for airlines, hotels and other tourism businesses - the sectors worst affected by lockdowns and other tough curbs.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has temporarily banned foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's airport, the transport ministry said, in a bid to slow a spike in coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant.

The move to bar tourists flying to Jakarta comes just days after Bali welcomed the first international flight in nearly two years carrying foreign visitors.

ALSO READ:

In Nepal, schools on Sunday demanded the government open up physical classes that were shut down for weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases began to decline.

Teachers say online education was limited to only a small part of the population living in the urban parts of the Himalayan country while a majority of students were being deprived of their chance to learn.

In travel news, UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways is set to recommence passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco from March.

Services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco will resume from March 3, 2022.

Guests travelling to Morocco must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel and take a PCR test no more than 48 or 72 hours before their flight departure time depending on their country of origin.