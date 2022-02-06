Abu Dhabi travel: Etihad to resume Morocco flights from March 3

Over 144 million tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic
UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways is set to recommence passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco from March.
A statement issued on the airline's website said that services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco will resume from March 3, 2022.
Covid-19 travel rules
Guests travelling to Morocco must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel and take a PCR test no more than 48 or 72 hours before their flight departure time depending on their country of origin.
The test can be taken at any accredited medical facility -- results must be issued in Arabic, French or English.
- Children under six are exempt.
- Print your test results.
- If passengers are unable to present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, they will not be permitted to travel.
Flights between UAE and Morocco was temporarily suspended from November 30, 2021.
