Abu Dhabi travel: Etihad to resume Morocco flights from March 3

Flights between UAE and Morocco was temporarily suspended from November 30, 2021.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 1:30 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 1:32 PM

UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways is set to recommence passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco from March.

A statement issued on the airline's website said that services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco will resume from March 3, 2022.

Covid-19 travel rules

Guests travelling to Morocco must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel and take a PCR test no more than 48 or 72 hours before their flight departure time depending on their country of origin.

The test can be taken at any accredited medical facility -- results must be issued in Arabic, French or English.

- Children under six are exempt.

- Print your test results.

- If passengers are unable to present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, they will not be permitted to travel.

