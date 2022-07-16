Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,421 Covid-19 cases, 1,543 recoveries, no deaths

Over 173.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,421 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,543 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,422.

The new cases were detected through 295,990 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 16 are 972,007, while total recoveries stand at 952,260. The death toll now stands at 2,325.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Covid-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2.5 years after it was first declared.

The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.

Meanwhile, visa applications for Umrah are now open, said the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Visa applicants must be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia’s government. The vaccine certificate issued by official authorities of their respective countries must be presented.

International pilgrims have been able to apply from Thursday, 14 July. Local pilgrims in Saudi Arabia can get Umrah permits through the “Eatmarna” application, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).