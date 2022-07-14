Saudi opens Umrah visa applications today: How to apply, Covid vaccine rules; all you need to know

A convoy of 10 vehicles were arranged by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday
Visa applications for Umrah are now open, said the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.
International pilgrims can apply starting Thursday, 14 July. Visa requirements are available on the website https://haj.gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah.
Local pilgrims in Saudi Arabia can get Umrah permits through the “Eatmarna” application, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Authorities will ensure that health measures are put in place for the safety of pilgrims during the Umrah season, which begins on July 30, SPA reported.
Visa applicants must be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia’s government. The vaccine certificate issued by official authorities of their respective countries must be presented.
