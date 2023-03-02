Coronavirus: UAE reports 125 Covid-19 cases, 110 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,533

by Michael Gomes Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:43 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 125 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 110 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,533.

The new cases were detected through 20,0878 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 2 is 1,052,247 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,365. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,266,544 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

