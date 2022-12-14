Coronavirus: UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 201 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.59 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 5:54 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 104 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 201 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,612.

Daily tests stand at 234,541.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 14 are 1,045,812, while total recoveries stand at 1,026,852. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

