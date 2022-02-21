Abu Dhabi-India travel: No Covid-19 PCR test exemption for passengers

Air India Express’ directive is in line with the protocol followed in Abu Dhabi by the national carrier Etihad Airways

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 6:06 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 6:11 PM

Passengers departing from Abu Dhabi to any destination in India must have a PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure, Air India Express said on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, the airline had said that passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination in India are exempted from taking PCR tests prior to their departure to India from the UAE.

However, in a travel update for individuals travelling specifically from the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the airline clarified that such relaxation wasn’t applicable when flying out from the Capital.

“All passengers departing from Abu Dhabi Airport must have a RT-PCR report issued within 72 hours,” the airline said on Monday.

“You must take a PCR test to travel with Etihad Airways even if the country you are travelling to does not require one,” Etihad Airways said.