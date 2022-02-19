UAE-India travel: No Covid PCR test for vaccinated passengers, says Air India Express

The new relaxation follows the scrapping of the seven-day mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in India from abroad

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 1:06 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 1:37 PM

Passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination in India are exempted from taking RT-PCR tests prior to their departure to India from the UAE, Air India Express said in its travel update.

In its fresh guideline for passengers travelling from the UAE to India, the airline noted the exemption is only for those individuals who have “completed the full vaccination schedule of both doses in India”.

The new travel update will mostly benefit visitors to the UAE who have taken the Covid-19 vaccines in India.

But passengers should also upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in India on Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration).

However, passengers who have received Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE, i.e., the vast majority of the residents in this country, still need to do a PCR test 72 hours before flying from the UAE to India.

“All other passengers should carry a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate and upload the same on Air Suvidha portal. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to schedule time of departure.”

All passengers must upload a self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal with information including travel details of the last 14 days.

“Passengers failing to comply with the above will be denied boarding,” the airline added.