UAE-India travel: Covid-19 PCR testing rules eased; all you need to know

Travellers need to upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in India on the Air Suvidha portal

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 10:59 AM

Travelling between the UAE and India has been made easier with the lifting of some Covid-19 PCR test restrictions on travellers.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, this is the first time that PCR tests requirement has been dropped on the UAE-India route as both countries took a tough stand on travel procedures to contain the pandemic.

On Saturday, airlines announced further easing of restrictions related to PCR test requirements.

Here is an updated guide for travellers flying from UAE to India and vice-versa for a hassle-free journey.

Which airline exempted travellers not to carry PCR tests when travelling from UAE to India?

Air India Express has allowed those passengers who have taken both the jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine in India not to carry a negative PCR test when travelling from UAE to India.

What about UAE passengers who are not fully vaccinated?

All those travellers who did not receive both the doses of coronavirus vaccine in India will have to take a negative PCR test 72 hours before the departure to India from UAE.

How many vaccines are approved in India?

There are 10 Covid-19 vaccines approved in India. This includes Oxford-AstraZeneca (also known as Covishield), Covaxin, Sputnik Light, Sputnik V, Corbevax, ZyCoV-D, Johnson & Johnson, Spikevax, Vaxzevria and Covovax. And some of them were approved for emergency use.

Apart from Air India Express, has any other Indian carrier also exempted passengers?

Yes. Go First has also exempted passengers from a PCR test when flying from UAE to India. Other airlines are likely to follow suit.

Do UAE passengers need to upload a vaccine certificate before flying to India?

Yes. Travellers need to upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in India on the Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration).

Are there any declaration forms that passengers need to upload before embarking to India?

Yes, all passengers must upload a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal, including travel details of the last 14 days.

Do travellers vaccinated in UAE need a PCR test before flying to India?

Yes. Passengers vaccinated in the UAE need to carry a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their flight to India.

Do passengers from India need a negative PCR test before flying to Dubai?

Yes. Travellers need to carry a negative PCR test taken 48-hour before the departure. In addition, they also need to take a rapid PCR test at the airport.

Who is exempted from the PCR test when flying from India to Dubai?

Passengers flying directly from Kolkata to Dubai are exempted from rapid PCR tests at the airport, according to Emirates, flydubai, Air India and IndiGo. Emirates has also exempted a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours for passengers flying from Kolkata to Dubai.

What is the reason for the removal of the need to carry a PCR test?

Travel industry executives suggest that it’s a ‘pilot test’ before further relaxation of rules for travellers in the wake of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two nations.

Are passengers required to quarantine upon arrival in India?

No. India recently scrapped seven-day mandatory home quarantine for passengers coming from abroad, including the UAE.

