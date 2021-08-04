UAE travel: Etihad 'working to resume' India, Pakistan flights

For eligible passengers to travel to UAE and for transit.

UAE's flagship carrier, Etihad, on Tuesday published a list of countries from where stranded residents can return or transit provided they have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses in the UAE.

Also, they must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel and hold a certificate that proves this.

New exemptions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries

A travel update issued on the airline's website said:

'Flights from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were previously cancelled until 15 August, in line with prior UAE Government guidelines. As some restrictions will ease from August 5, we are working to resume flights as soon as possible for eligible guests to travel to the UAE and for transit.

Also read: ICA approval required for passengers from restricted countries

We are also working to resume previously cancelled flights from Bangladesh, for transit passengers only.

Guests impacted by the cancellations are being notified directly, and more information is available on etihad.com/destinationguide, or through the mobile app. Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact their agent for assistance.

Eligible guests will be able to rebook their flights once our schedule has been confirmed and should check the website for updates.

Etihad contact centres are experiencing long wait times due to increased demand, and we ask guests contact us only if your enquiry is urgent.'

Earlier on Tuesday, Emirates issued a travel update after authorities announced exemptions for vaccinated residents. The update listed 12 countries from where eligible customers could fly to UAE or only transit through UAE.

On Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from key sectors would be allowed entry as well. These include health workers employed in the UAE: Doctors, nurses and technicians.

Teachers at universities, colleges, schools and education institutes can return too.

Students, humanitarian cases, those employed in federal and local government agencies and those undergoing medical treatment in the UAE are the other exempted categories.