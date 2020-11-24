UAE issues car decoration rules, Covid precautionary measures for National Day celebrations
MOI calls on motorists to observe precautionary measures and sets National Day car decoration rules
The Ministry of Interior and Traffic Coordination Directorate General, has announced car decoration rules for UAE National Day celebrations.
The guidelines are issued to enable residents to celebrate the country's 49th National Day safely - according to traffic rules and coronavirus Covid-19 precautionary measures.
As announced earlier by authorities, parades and gathering are prohibited this year.
Other rules for drivers and passengers:
- Traffic rules to be strictly followed
- Do not cover car rear glass with stickers or use windshield sun shade
- Do not stand on the roof of the car or pose outside its windows
- Refrain from performing car stunts
- Do not disrupt traffic or block the road
- Park on in designated spaces
"" " "— MOIUAE (@moiuae) November 24, 2020
MOI calls on motorists to observe precautionary measures and sets National Day car decoration rules#__49#UAENationalDay49 pic.twitter.com/EGVGgBy3MU
- Do not modify your car's engine to cause noise, or make unauthorised additions to the engine structure or use any material that may limit your vision
- Drivers and passengers should not use any type of spray
- Maximum capacity of each car should be limited to three persons
- Face masks are mandatory and social distancing should be obeserved at all times
