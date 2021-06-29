Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: Flights from 5 countries suspended until July 21, says Etihad

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 29, 2021

The decision to suspend flights has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.


Etihad Airways has announced the extension of flight suspensions from five countries until July 21.

The national carrier said restrictions on passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have been extended till July 21.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from India to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision to suspend flights from the five countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Waheed Abbas



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210624&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629479&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 