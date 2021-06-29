UAE: Flights from 5 countries suspended until July 21, says Etihad
The decision to suspend flights has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Etihad Airways has announced the extension of flight suspensions from five countries until July 21.
The national carrier said restrictions on passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have been extended till July 21.
Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from India to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.
We understand it is confusing Mark however we were expecting some updates regarding the travel ban extension which we just received few moments ago. I can confirm that the ban is not lifted yet and has been extended until 21st of July. Our website will be updated shortly. *Ikra— Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) June 29, 2021
Hi Asha. We have just received an update and flights from India have been suspended till the 21st July. We'll keep the ticket open for you, and you can reschedule it at a later stage by calling our 1/2 *Sky— Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) June 29, 2021
The decision to suspend flights from the five countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan expat travels to UAE after quarantine in ...
Working from home was not an option for Fayaz, and Bishkek came... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 5 countries suspended until July 21
The decision to suspend flights has been taken in order to contain... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Gang in PPE cremate murder victim as Covid ...
The victim was invited to a party by the men, whom he owed four... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Delta variant represents 20% of cases in...
Earlier, the minister said the variant represented 9-10% of cases in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 5 countries suspended until July 21
The decision to suspend flights has been taken in order to contain... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,184 Covid cases, 2,105 recoveries,...
More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Israeli foreign minister arrives in UAE on first...
Yair Lapid was received by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Largest digital arts centre to open on...
Sheikha Latifa inaugurated the Infinity des Lumières at the... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary