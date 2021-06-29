UAE: Flights from 5 countries suspended until July 21, says Etihad

The decision to suspend flights has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Etihad Airways has announced the extension of flight suspensions from five countries until July 21.

The national carrier said restrictions on passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have been extended till July 21.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from India to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

We understand it is confusing Mark however we were expecting some updates regarding the travel ban extension which we just received few moments ago. I can confirm that the ban is not lifted yet and has been extended until 21st of July. Our website will be updated shortly. *Ikra — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) June 29, 2021

Hi Asha. We have just received an update and flights from India have been suspended till the 21st July. We'll keep the ticket open for you, and you can reschedule it at a later stage by calling our 1/2 *Sky — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) June 29, 2021

The decision to suspend flights from the five countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com