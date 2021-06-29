India-Abu Dhabi flight suspension extended till July 21: Etihad

The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Tuesday informed customers that passenger flights from India to Abu Dhabi have been suspended till July 21.

The decision to extend flight suspension has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

While replying to a query from a passenger on its Twitter account, Etihad said: “We were expecting some updates regarding the travel ban extension which we just received few moments ago. I can confirm that the ban is not lifted yet and has been extended until 21st of July. Our website will be updated shortly.”

Quoting a NOTAM issued by the UAE civil aviation authority, some media earlier reported that the UAE authorities have extended the suspension of flights for passengers from 14 countries — including India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, DR Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) earlier clarified that India to UAE passenger flights have been suspended until further notice.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates expects to resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7, but said that it was waiting for exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities.

