Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India-Abu Dhabi flight suspension extended till July 21: Etihad

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 29, 2021

The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.


Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Tuesday informed customers that passenger flights from India to Abu Dhabi have been suspended till July 21.

The decision to extend flight suspension has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

While replying to a query from a passenger on its Twitter account, Etihad said: “We were expecting some updates regarding the travel ban extension which we just received few moments ago. I can confirm that the ban is not lifted yet and has been extended until 21st of July. Our website will be updated shortly.”

Quoting a NOTAM issued by the UAE civil aviation authority, some media earlier reported that the UAE authorities have extended the suspension of flights for passengers from 14 countries — including India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, DR Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) earlier clarified that India to UAE passenger flights have been suspended until further notice.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates expects to resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7, but said that it was waiting for exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Waheed Abbas



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210624&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629473&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 