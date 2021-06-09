UAE: Alhosn app green pass must to enter malls, beaches, cinemas, gyms in Abu Dhabi

This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15.

Only 'green pass' holders in Abu Dhabi will be allowed entry to most public places.

Abu Dhabi residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee clarified that these procedures apply to those aged 16 years and above.

The green pass is activated based on residents' Covid vaccination status and PCR test validity:

>> Fully vaccinated: These are residents who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials. A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

>> Those who have received second dose less than 28 days before: A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 14 days.

>> Those who have received only the first dose: A PCR test result for those waiting for their second dose appointment will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.

>> Those late for second dose: For those who have received their first dose and are late for their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for three days.

>> Those exempted from taking vaccine: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.

>> Unvaccinated: Unvaccinated residents who are not exempted from taking the jab will have the Alhosn status as green for three days after a PCR test result.