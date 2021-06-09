UAE: Alhosn app green pass must to enter malls, beaches, cinemas, gyms in Abu Dhabi
This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15.
Only 'green pass' holders in Abu Dhabi will be allowed entry to most public places.
Read on: UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
Abu Dhabi residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes.
UAE's green pass explained: Al Hosn app's colour codes and what they mean
This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee clarified that these procedures apply to those aged 16 years and above.
Abu Dhabi entry rules: Al Hosn app must to drive to Capital
The green pass is activated based on residents' Covid vaccination status and PCR test validity:
>> Fully vaccinated: These are residents who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials. A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.
Important: UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
>> Those who have received second dose less than 28 days before: A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 14 days.
>> Those who have received only the first dose: A PCR test result for those waiting for their second dose appointment will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.
>> Those late for second dose: For those who have received their first dose and are late for their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for three days.
>> Those exempted from taking vaccine: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.
>> Unvaccinated: Unvaccinated residents who are not exempted from taking the jab will have the Alhosn status as green for three days after a PCR test result.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved usage of green pass on Alhosn app, based on the emirate’s 4-pillar strategy to combat #Covid_19 focused on vaccination, active contract tracings, safe entry and adopting preventive measures. pic.twitter.com/Sbf9XG4SeL— (@moiuae) June 9, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Green pass' needed to enter most public places...
This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE restaurants see dining-in boom as...
The restaurant owners told Khaleej Times that they have witnessed a... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19 handling makes Abu Dhabi, Dubai region's ...
According to The Economist’s survey of the world’s most... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Jharkhand under complete lockdown from...
The state has as many as 5,099 active cases at present. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Green pass' needed to enter most public places...
This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15. READ MORE
-
News
Avoid unofficial travel websites for cheap...
Fraudsters are known to use stolen credit cards for reservations and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE's Khalifa University among top 200 in the...
Khalifa University featuring in the top 200 list is significant as it ... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year