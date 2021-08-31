UAE: 63,831 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Sinopharm booster shots will help enhance immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine.

The UAE has administered 63,831 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.17 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 183.76 per 100 people.

Covid-vaccinated residents in the UAE, who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab over six months ago, must get a booster dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

If booster shots are needed for other vaccines, they will be updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the health authorities.

Sinopharm booster shots will help “enhance immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine”, the media office said.

“A grace period until September 20, 2021, has been granted to allow those vaccinated to maintain ‘green status’ on the AlHosn app until they receive a booster dose. After September 20, they will no longer be eligible for green status to enter public places limited to those fully vaccinated.”

After taking the booster shot, the green status on the AlHosn app will remain as long as residents take a PCR test every 30 days.

The cost of Covid-19 PCR tests across the UAE has been slashed to Dh50, the authorities announced on August 30.

This will be the standard rate at all medical facilities in the country, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). Results of these tests must be released within 24 hours.

Till date, the cost of taking the nasal swab test varied depending on which emirate one would get the test. While in Abu Dhabi the cost of getting a PCR test was fixed at Dh65 in March this year, hospitals, drive-thru centres and clinics in Dubai were charging Dh135 for tests that give results in 24 hours and Dh150 for fast-track options. In the Northern Emirates, the price of the test was hovering around Dh100.