Covid-19: EU reaches target of vaccinating 70% of adult population

Reuters/Brussels
Filed on August 31, 2021

(Reuters)

The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start.


The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70 per cent of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70 per cent goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc being far behind.

"70 per cent of adults in EU are fully vaccinated. I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible," the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.




