Covid-19: EU reaches target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start.
The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70 per cent of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70 per cent goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc being far behind.
70% of adults in EU are fully vaccinated.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 31, 2021
I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible.
But we must go further!
We need more Europeans to vaccinate. And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too.
We'll continue supporting our partners. pic.twitter.com/VxdvZlrwYv
"70 per cent of adults in EU are fully vaccinated. I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible," the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: EU reaches target of vaccinating 70% of ...
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Emirates issues guidelines for...
GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi adds more destinations to ‘Green...
UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 996 cases, 1,515 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 329,146 additional tests READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Global Village VIP packs to go on sale...
Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi adds more destinations to ‘Green...
UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla