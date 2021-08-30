UAE: 34,328 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has administered 34,328 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
# 34,328 #19 24 .. 18,111,163.#__ # pic.twitter.com/Cp6wFhvUVk— (@wamnews) August 30, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 183.1 per 100 people.
Covid-vaccinated residents in the UAE, who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab over six months ago, must get a booster dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on August 29.
If booster shots are needed for other vaccines, they will be updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the health authorities.
Sinopharm booster shots will help “enhance immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine”, the media office said.
“A grace period until September 20, 2021, has been granted to allow those vaccinated to maintain ‘green status’ on the AlHosn app until they receive a booster dose. After September 20, they will no longer be eligible for green status to enter public places limited to those fully vaccinated.”
After taking the booster shot, the green status on the AlHosn app will remain as long as residents take a PCR test every 30 days.
The UAE will receive tourists “from all countries” who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted, authorities announced on Saturday.
The new directive is applicable from August 30, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a joint statement.
