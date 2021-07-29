UAE: 31,558 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stands at 16.6 million.
The UAE has administered 31,558 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 168.62 per 100 people.
Etihad Airways said that passengers travelling abroad from Abu Dhabi for a 72-hour trip would not require a negative PCR Covid-19 test report when returning to the UAE capital. The UAE national carrier said the decision has been taken to make travel simpler and easier for passengers on short breaks and business trips.
Meanwhile, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations effective from July 31.
Vaccinated travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, as well as another PCR test on day 6.
