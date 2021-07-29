UAE: No Covid-19 PCR test for passengers returning within 72 hours to Abu Dhabi, says Etihad

Bid to facilitate travel for passengers on business trips and short breaks, Etihad says.

Etihad Airways said that passengers travelling abroad from Abu Dhabi for a 72-hour trip would not require a negative PCR Covid-19 test report when returning to the UAE capital.

The UAE national carrier said the decision has been taken to make travel simpler and easier for passengers on short breaks and business trips.

However, passengers need to carry a negative PCR report while taking flights out of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“For trips less than 72 hours, valid PCR tests taken in the UAE can now be used for return journeys too. That means there’s no need to take another PCR test before flying back to Abu Dhabi… The certificate will be valid for 72 hours from the time of the result,” the airline said.

We’re making it simpler for people to travel on short breaks and business trips with us. For trips less than 72 hours, valid PCR tests taken in the UAE can now be used for return journeys too.

Etihad was the first airline in the world to have 100 per cent of all its operating flight crew vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Also, it was the first carrier that mandated passengers to submit a negative PCR test result prior to their departure.

On Wednesday (July 28), Etihad expanded the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass to seven more destinations such as Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore.

Earlier in July, Austrian capital Vienna had become the 65th passenger destination that was included in the airline’s network.

Etihad has announced that passenger travel from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been suspended until August 2, and from India and Pakistan until further notice following the latest Government directives.

However, Emiratis, diplomatic missions, official delegations and the 10-year Golden Visa holders are exempted from the UAE entry restrictions.

These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions.

Etihad will continue to operate flights to all four countries.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com