Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations effective July 31

Vaccinated travellers arriving from Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine requirements.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations effective from July 31.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, as well as another PCR test on day 6.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine but will also need to undergo PCR testing on arrival, as well as two further PCR tests on day 6 and 12.

“Countries, regions, and territories included within the “Green List” will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries travellers are arriving from, rather than citizenship,” said the DCT Abu Dhabi.

The updated ‘Green List’ as of July 31, at 2 pm:

>> Albania

>> Armenia

>> Australia

>> Austria

>> Bahrain

>> Belgium

>> Brunei

>> Bulgaria

>> Canada

>> China

>> Czech Republic

>> Germany

>> Hong Kong (SAR)

>> Hungary

>> Israel

>> Italy

>> Maldives

>> Mauritius

>> Moldova

>> New Zealand

>> Poland

>> Romania

>> Saudi Arabia

>> Serbia

>> Seychelles

>> Singapore

>> South Korea

>> Switzerland

>> Taiwan, Province of China

>> Ukraine

>> United States of America