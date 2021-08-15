UAE: 12,787 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 17,376,128 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date.

The UAE has administered 12,787 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 175.69 per 100 people.

The UAE has administered 17,376,128 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date, authorities announced.

Tourists and visitors have been urged to comply with the UAE’s Covid-19 protocols, as they enjoy their summer vacation in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a statement regarding more proactive efforts as part of the "Healthy and Safe Summer" campaign to educate tourists and the public about the need to comply with the precautionary measures to rein in the spread of the contagion.

The Indian Embassy is working closely with the UAE authorities to address the concerns of stranded Indian residents, a top envoy said.

Amid uncertainty over whether stranded residents having taken vaccines in India can return, Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, assured that proactive steps have been taken to address such concerns. “The return of residents began about 10 days ago. Although it is currently for those who were vaccinated in the UAE, we are working closely with the UAE authorities to expand this. And we hope that other categories will also start coming back soon,” he said in his address made during the 75th Indian Independence Day.