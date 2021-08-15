Covid-19 in UAE: Tourists asked to comply with rules

Residents going on long vacations should also avoid leaving cars, boats and motorcycles in remote or deserted places.

Tourists and visitors have been urged to comply with the UAE’s Covid-19 protocols, as they enjoy their summer vacation in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a statement regarding more proactive efforts as part of the "Healthy and Safe Summer" campaign to educate tourists and the public about the need to comply with the precautionary measures to rein in the spread of the contagion.

Brigadier Dr Hammoud Saeed Al Afari, the Director of the Community Police Department, Abu Dhabi Police, said the campaign is to boost tourists' and residents’ awareness about the precautionary measures against Covid-19, including wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing protocols.

He said the Abu Dhabi Police would work in tandem with other government departments to create further awareness for the public. The move is also in keeping with an uptick in tourist inflow in the coming months.

He said that the security and safety of society is a shared responsibility as all segments of society must cooperate and adhere to precautionary norms in a bid to uphold public health safety because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Measures such as physical distancing, continuous sterilisation, wearing of face masks, following the instructions on beaches or in touristy and recreational places of interest are aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19,” said Al Afari.

The “Healthy and Safe Summer" campaign, which will continue till the end of August, also includes creating further awareness about the protection of residents’ private properties and other valuables.

“Residents going on long vacations should also avoid leaving cars, boats and motorcycles in remote or deserted places for their safety and security,” said the officer.

Earlier, officials had said the community police patrols were conducting field visits to neighbourhoods to keep miscreants at bay.

The force has urged the public to continue adhering to Covid-19-related precautionary measures to safeguard public health.

The police have emphasised on the need for greater community cooperation in a bid to collectively combat the viral outbreak.

