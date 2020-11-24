Two-third UAE workers keen to return to office post Covid-19

Most remote workers cited gaining weight and mental health issues as major concerns.

Health concerns of remote workers differed greatly from their office-based colleagues two in three UAE workers favour a return to the office while the remainder are preferring to work from home when the Covid-19 crisis has abated, according to a new survey released on Tuesday.

An Aetna International study has revealed that almost half – 44 per cent – of current remote workers cited gaining weight as a major concern, with mental health issues (40 per cent) and stress (35 per cent) following closely.

Additionally, around a third, 34 per cent, of home-based employees were worried about how their sedentary conditions could lead to afflictions of the bones, muscles, and joints. And some 29 per cent expressed concerns over fatigue or lack of sleep.

But those working in the office were clear that their main anxiety lays in contracting the coronavirus. Some 46 per cent raised it as a major worry, compared with just 13 per cent of those working from home. And a further 27 per cent of office-based employees said they were troubled by the prospect of getting flu and other seasonal diseases.

Common stress was the second greatest concern of office-based employees, with 41 per cent bringing it up. The fact that this is close to the percentage of remote workers that listed stress as a health issue suggests that worries about the condition are not contingent on where a worker is based.

And while mental health issues such as depression and anxiety were cited by considerably less (23 per cent) office-based respondents, than their remote colleagues, it is clear that employers should be looking for ways to extend or provide mental health support as a standard benefit in the future.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for people everywhere, regardless of geography, industry or job title,” said David Healy, CEO EMEA at Aetna International.

“Our study is telling us that whether employees are based at home or in the office, they are understandably worried about their mental health. While Covid-19 has already posed significant challenges, it will leave in its wake ongoing health concerns — mental health is one of these and we must acknowledge it. Provisions for the proper care of conditions such as depression, anxiety and stress must be our primary focus moving forward,” he said.

The survey also showed that employees’ expectations for their health and wellbeing have shifted from pre-crisis. More than 80 per cent agree that health issues are more important to them now than before they had heard of Covid-19, and they expect their employers to recognise healthcare as a pressing issue.

Around 81 per cent say their mental health is more important to them now than ever before and 88 per cent believe this of their physical health. And 72 per cent expect employers to prioritise mental health care more in the age of Covid-19, while 63 per cent expect this regarding physical health.

When asked directly whether having comprehensive health insurance is more important now than before the pandemic took hold, 76 per cent said “yes” and 66 per cent said their employer should be spending more on health benefits.

“The time for a one-size-fits-all approach to providing health care for employees is much behind us. Health & well-being benefits and insurance plans need to be more holistic and concentrate on safeguarding people’s health and well-being in addition to the treatment of illness. Mental health support, nutrition guidance and access to telehealth services, all will need to be standard for everybody, where they often were not before,” Healy added.

“There’s obviously a need for UAE businesses to explore ways they can better accommodate the varied health concerns of employees in the new hybrid and flexible workplace,” he added.

