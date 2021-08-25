Pakistan-Dubai travel: Rapid PCR test for transiting passengers from Aug 27
Currently, all the major airports in Pakistan are offering rapid Covid-19 test facilities for UAE-bound passengers
Passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai will have to take a rapid PCR test before departure.
This new rule will come into effect from August 27, 2021, Emirates airline said on its website.
The UAE authorities had earlier made it mandatory for residents coming from Pakistan to take a Rapid PCR test within the airport six hours before the flight departure.
“In addition to the testing requirement for passengers travelling to or through Dubai, effective August 27, 2021, all passengers travelling to or transferring through Dubai from Pakistan are required to take a Covid-19 rapid PCR test at the departure airport before their scheduled flight. The rapid PCR test can be conducted within six hours of departure,” Dubai’s flagship carrier said.
Currently, all the major airports in Pakistan are offering rapid Covid-19 test facilities for UAE-bound passengers. Sialkot International Airport was the first in the country to introduce a rapid PCR test facility.
Other requirements for travellers coming from Pakistan include carrying a negative Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of 48 hours before departure from approved laboratories with a QR code.
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority last week said that, as of August 15, nearly 12,000 people had travelled through the UAE — including transit passengers.
