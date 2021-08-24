Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan to allow only vaccinated foreign travellers from Sept 30

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
Filed on August 24, 2021
Domestic flights to also allow only fully vaccinated passengers


Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, on Tuesday said that the government has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for foreign travellers after September 30, 2021.

Only passengers who have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to enter the country from October 1, 2021.

The minister announced that it was decided in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to board on domestic flights.

He also announced that the eligible age for Covid-19 vaccination had been lowered to 15 years. Starting September 1, he said, vaccination will be administered to people aged 17. At the same time, dates for 15 and 16 years old will be announced later.

He also announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime in the NCOC meeting.

Umar said those who were not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to use public transport from October 15. In addition, unvaccinated school teachers and staff will also not be permitted to work after October 15.

