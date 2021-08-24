Covid-19: Pakistan to allow only vaccinated foreign travellers from Sept 30
Domestic flights to also allow only fully vaccinated passengers
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, on Tuesday said that the government has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for foreign travellers after September 30, 2021.
Only passengers who have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to enter the country from October 1, 2021.
The minister announced that it was decided in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to board on domestic flights.
Have decided in NCOC meeting today to lower the eligible age for covid vaccination to 15 years and older. Starting September 1, vaccination of 17 years old will start. For 15 and 16 years old start date will be announced later.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 24, 2021
He also announced that the eligible age for Covid-19 vaccination had been lowered to 15 years. Starting September 1, he said, vaccination will be administered to people aged 17. At the same time, dates for 15 and 16 years old will be announced later.
He also announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime in the NCOC meeting.
Have announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime after decisions in today's NCOC meeting. Most public places are covered by this obligatory regime. Enforcement mechanism both administrative and tech based being developed to ensure high compliance level— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 24, 2021
Umar said those who were not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to use public transport from October 15. In addition, unvaccinated school teachers and staff will also not be permitted to work after October 15.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan to allow only vaccinated...
Domestic flights to also allow only fully vaccinated passengers READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity
Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: No appointment needed for 5 ...
The jabs are available to them at most vaccination centres and clinics READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India adds 25,467 new virus cases,...
The active caseload is the lowest in 156 days READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity
Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from...
The upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to lift real estate demand... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Driver arrested in an hour after hit-and-run
The 60-year-old Arab was crossing the street when he was run over. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No vaccine appointment needed for 5 categories of ...
The jabs are available to them at most vaccination centres and clinics READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school