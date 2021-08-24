Covid-19: Pakistan to allow only vaccinated foreign travellers from Sept 30

Domestic flights to also allow only fully vaccinated passengers

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, on Tuesday said that the government has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for foreign travellers after September 30, 2021.

Only passengers who have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to enter the country from October 1, 2021.

The minister announced that it was decided in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to board on domestic flights.

Have decided in NCOC meeting today to lower the eligible age for covid vaccination to 15 years and older. Starting September 1, vaccination of 17 years old will start. For 15 and 16 years old start date will be announced later. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 24, 2021

He also announced that the eligible age for Covid-19 vaccination had been lowered to 15 years. Starting September 1, he said, vaccination will be administered to people aged 17. At the same time, dates for 15 and 16 years old will be announced later.

He also announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime in the NCOC meeting.

Have announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime after decisions in today's NCOC meeting. Most public places are covered by this obligatory regime. Enforcement mechanism both administrative and tech based being developed to ensure high compliance level — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 24, 2021

Umar said those who were not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to use public transport from October 15. In addition, unvaccinated school teachers and staff will also not be permitted to work after October 15.

