Pakistan-Dubai flights: First rapid PCR test facility at Sialkot Airport from August 12
Many residents stranded in Pakistan due to non-availability of rapid PCR testing facility at airports.
Sialkot international airport has introduced the much awaited rapid PCR test facility for passengers flying from Pakistan to the UAE.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday said that the rapid PCR test facility will be available from August 12, 2021, for passengers flying to Dubai.
Shahid Mughal, regional manager for the UAE at PIA, had earlier told Khaleej Times that talks were underway with healthcare services providers to introduce rapid PCR tests at Pakistani airports. All airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines, are trying to arrange this facility at airports across the country for UAE-bound passengers - after rapid PCR test four hours prior to flight was made mandatory by UAE authorities.
Pakistan-Abu Dhabi flights only for transit passengers: Etihad
UAE travel: Passengers can register approved Covid jabs taken abroad
August 11, 2021
PIA to have mobile testing labs at airports
Covid vaccination certificate not required for Dubai returning residents
PIA is currently operating flights from all the major Pakistani cities to different emirates of the UAE, including Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Earlier today, Emirates also confirmed a rapid PCR testing facility at Sialkot airport, while replying to a customer query on Twitter.
Hi Muhammad, You need to take a Rapid PCR test 04hr prior to your flight departure time when traveling from Pakistan. At the moment, there is no rapid PCR testing facility at Pakistan airport(except Sialkot). Feel free to DM https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf us if you need any 1/2— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 11, 2021
