India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air India
The airline advised passengers to keep checking for updates.
Air India on Wednesday told passengers that scheduled passenger flights from India to UAE are suspended until July 6, 2021.
"In view of travel restrictions announced by the UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till July 6, 2021. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates," India's national carrier said in a tweet in response to a passenger's query.
Dear Mr. Gursehaj, In view of travel restrictions announced by UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 06th Jul'21. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates.— Air India (@airindiain) June 23, 2021
The airline earlier said that it will resume flying to Terminal 1 of the Dubai International airport.
"Effective June 24, 2021, all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport," the airline said on its website.
Dear Mr. Shubham, In view of travel restrictions announced by UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 06th Jul'21. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates.— Air India (@airindiain) June 23, 2021
Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport on Thursday after a 15-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
