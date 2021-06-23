India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air India

The airline advised passengers to keep checking for updates.

Air India on Wednesday told passengers that scheduled passenger flights from India to UAE are suspended until July 6, 2021.

"In view of travel restrictions announced by the UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till July 6, 2021. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates," India's national carrier said in a tweet in response to a passenger's query.

The airline earlier said that it will resume flying to Terminal 1 of the Dubai International airport.

"Effective June 24, 2021, all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport," the airline said on its website.

Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport on Thursday after a 15-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

