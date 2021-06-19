India-Dubai flights: 6 Covid safety rules travellers need to follow

The Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management updated travel protocols for inbound passengers on Saturday.

Stranded residence visa holders in India, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, can travel to Dubai starting Wednesday, June 23.

The Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management updated travel protocols for inbound passengers from India, South Africa, and Nigeria on Saturday, June 19.

Here are the six criteria passengers from India need to fulfil in order to gain entry into the emirate:

1. Residents should have received two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities

2. Passengers must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted

3. Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted

4. All passengers should take a rapid PCR test 4 hours prior to flight departure

5. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport

6. Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted.