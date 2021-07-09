India-UAE flights: Bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian cities
Travel from India was suspended on April 24.
Flight bookings from several Indian cities have re-opened to Dubai from July 15, as per the travel websites of some Indian carriers.
Going by the Vistara Airline website, the fare from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) starts from Dh895 with only a few tickets left on July 15 and 16. Indigo Airlines have also started bookings on their website. Fares start at Dh850 for a connecting, and Dh1,100 for a direct flight on July 16.
Travel from India was suspended on April 24, due to the Covid-19 Delta variant. Since then, the decision to remove the suspension of flights has gone through multiple changes and flights were expected to start on July 15.
