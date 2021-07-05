Covid in Dubai: 8 countries from where Emirates flights are suspended

The travel restrictions are in keeping with government directives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of safety concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus, especially its variants, the UAE suspended flights from several countries.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has been posting several updates in this regard, informing passengers of revised dates and directives, in keeping with government directives.

In the recent past, the airline noted that the situation is "dynamic" and any change in travel protocols and guidelines will be updated immediately.

Here is a list of all the countries from which Dubai's flagship carrier has currently announced travel restrictions.

1. Bangladesh

The carriage of passengers from Bangladesh to Dubai will be suspended until July 15, the airline announced on Saturday.

Passengers who have connected through Bangladesh in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, it added.

2. India

On July 2, Emirates noted that all passenger flights from India would remain suspended until July 15.

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid19, are exempt and may be accepted to travel, it added.

3. Nigeria

In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) were suspended until July 15 July, the national carrier stated last month.

Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the airline highlighted.

In the update on its website, Emirates reiterated its commitment to Nigeria and to resuming passenger services once conditions allow.

4. Pakistan

Passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai will be suspended until July 15, the airline said on Saturday.

Travellers who have connected through Pakistan in the last two weeks will also not be permitted to continue from any other point to the UAE.

5. Saudi Arabia

Flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) were suspended until further notice, effective July 4, 11pm UAE time.

The airline made the announcement in keeping with directives from the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia.

Customers with KSA as their final destination, arriving on or after July 5 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin, it added.

6. South Africa

Emirates’ flights from South Africa will remain suspended until 15 July 2021, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE, the airline said last month.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK 763; however, outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended, it clarified.

Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, according to an update on the airline's website.

7. Sri Lanka

Earlier this week, Emirates noted that flights from Sri Lanka will be suspended until July 15.

However, restrictions for travel to Sri Lanka from the GCC states have been removed since July 1.

Customers travelling from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, may enter Sri Lanka if they meet certain conditions (read more here).

8. Vietnam

Emirates announced the suspension of flights from Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) to Dubai on June 4.

The suspension went into effect at 11:59pm on Saturday, June 5, and will continue until further notice.

This is in keeping with the UAE's suspension of passenger entry on all flights from Vietnam, as announced by the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.