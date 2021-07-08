India-UAE travel: 73 Aster medics return in special Emirates flights

The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across different units of the Aster network in the UAE.

A group of 73 medical professionals flew to the UAE from India on Wednesday aboard two special Emirates flights. Their travel was facilitated through special permits issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for Aster Hospitals and Clinics.

After the green signal given by the DHA, the doctors, nurses and paramedics were split into two groups.

The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across different units of the Aster network in the UAE. More healthcare workers are waiting to come back to UAE, the healthcare group said.

“Most of the existing healthcare professionals were at home on leave when Covid-19-related travel restrictions came into force. The team comprises of medical professionals having experience in intensive care units and expertise to treat Covid-19 patients,” Aster said.

The healthcare group approached the DHA for special travel permission for flights to bring them back to the UAE. “The DHA provided the permission and forwarded the approved list of travelers to Emirates Airline.”

Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, said the team had all the necessary approvals from the foreign ministry.

“Our healthcare professionals travelled from different parts of India — Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Pondicherry), Maharashtra (Mumbai), Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh (Indore) — to Cochin and Bangalore (airports) on July 7 for their flights.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Government, DHA, Dubai Airports Authority and Emirates Airline for all the support extended to Aster in making this arrangement possible. It was critical for our staff to come back and fill the gaps across the network of hospitals in Dubai during this pandemic,” Dr Bichu added.