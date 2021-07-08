India-UAE travel: 73 Aster medics return in special Emirates flights
The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across different units of the Aster network in the UAE.
A group of 73 medical professionals flew to the UAE from India on Wednesday aboard two special Emirates flights. Their travel was facilitated through special permits issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for Aster Hospitals and Clinics.
After the green signal given by the DHA, the doctors, nurses and paramedics were split into two groups.
Also read:
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first flight back
Over 140 passengers from India arrive in UAE on a special charter flight
The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across different units of the Aster network in the UAE. More healthcare workers are waiting to come back to UAE, the healthcare group said.
“Most of the existing healthcare professionals were at home on leave when Covid-19-related travel restrictions came into force. The team comprises of medical professionals having experience in intensive care units and expertise to treat Covid-19 patients,” Aster said.
The healthcare group approached the DHA for special travel permission for flights to bring them back to the UAE. “The DHA provided the permission and forwarded the approved list of travelers to Emirates Airline.”
Also read:
India-UAE travel: Suspension on inbound passenger flights until July 15, says Emirates
Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, said the team had all the necessary approvals from the foreign ministry.
“Our healthcare professionals travelled from different parts of India — Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Pondicherry), Maharashtra (Mumbai), Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh (Indore) — to Cochin and Bangalore (airports) on July 7 for their flights.
India-UAE travel: Stranded expats eye charter flights as last resort
“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Government, DHA, Dubai Airports Authority and Emirates Airline for all the support extended to Aster in making this arrangement possible. It was critical for our staff to come back and fill the gaps across the network of hospitals in Dubai during this pandemic,” Dr Bichu added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rules for visitors to govt departments, ...
The new rule is effective from August 1. READ MORE
-
Government
Pakistan Business Council president gets 10-yr...
More than 200 Golden Visa applications were submitted by the members... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man faces trial for snatching Dh700 from...
The incident had occurred at the Dubai Industrial Area in May, police ... READ MORE
-
Education
Triplets lavish praise on Ajman Ruler for...
Lujain, Farah and Leen Adan Zoghan scored 98.5% in secondary... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 Covid cases, 1,525 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 283,327 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
73 medics from India return to UAE in special...
The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai port fire: Citizens, expats praise...
The Dubai Media Office said the fire was put out within 40 minutes. READ MORE
-
News
Video: Eid Al Adha opening for new UAE attraction ...
The project is the latest in a series of tourist attractions to open... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021