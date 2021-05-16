India Covid crisis: Kerala community rallies to help 4 sisters orphaned by virus

All four girls were also infected with the virus after their parents died from Covid.

Members of the Keralite community have rallied together to help four sisters orphaned by Covid.

According to Manorama, the girls’ father — 54-year-old Babu — was a headload worker who died of Covid on May 2.

Unaware that her husband had passed, their mother Jolly succumbed to the virus 11 days later, leaving all four girls orphaned.

The sisters had also caught the virus themselves during this time.

According to MLA-designate Mons Joseph, who visited the girls’ house in the Kottayam district, the institution where the eldest of the girls — Chinju, 25 — is studying physiotherapy has offered her a job.

A nearby private hospital has also offered a job to Diya Babu, the second oldest, who is studying general nursing.

The Gandhiji Study Centre has expressed their willingness to fund the education of the two youngest sisters — 18-year-old Anju, who is in the 12th grade, and 14-year-old Riya, who is in the ninth grade.

Joseph has also said he would draw the chief minister’s attention to making the girls’ paternal aunt’s job at MG University permanent on humanitarian grounds, as she is the only support for the family.

The family’s only assets are 10 cents of land and their house. According to the children, a church has agreed to provide aid to build a bathroom adjacent to the house.