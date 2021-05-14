- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fundraise over Dh5 million
The celebrity couple had announced their #InThisTogether Covid relief campaign last week.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced that their Covid relief campaign has raised over 113 million rupees (Dh5 million) .
The celebrity couple took to Twitter to announce the news. Their #InThisTogether campaign, in collaboration with crowdfunding platform Ketto, had exceeded their “target not once, but twice,” according to Kohli.
Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together. pic.twitter.com/M7NeqDc532— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 14, 2021
Sharma also expressed her gratitude at the milestone, saying she was “truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity” all the contributors showed.
Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. pic.twitter.com/yqi2Qfjvry— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 14, 2021
The couple had initially aimed to raise 7 million rupees for their campaign, which they had first announced on May 7. They had donated 20 million rupees to kickstart the campaign.
Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021
Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.
I urge you all to join our movement.
Link in Bio! #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G
"Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone's safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together," said Sharma in a video launching the campaign.
Coronavirus Pandemic
