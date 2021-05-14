Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fundraise over Dh5 million

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 09.34 am

The celebrity couple had announced their #InThisTogether Covid relief campaign last week.


Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced that their Covid relief campaign has raised over 113 million rupees (Dh5 million) .

The celebrity couple took to Twitter to announce the news. Their #InThisTogether campaign, in collaboration with crowdfunding platform Ketto, had exceeded their “target not once, but twice,” according to Kohli.

Sharma also expressed her gratitude at the milestone, saying she was “truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity” all the contributors showed.

The couple had initially aimed to raise 7 million rupees for their campaign, which they had first announced on May 7. They had donated 20 million rupees to kickstart the campaign.

"Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone's safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together," said Sharma in a video launching the campaign.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210313&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210319619&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 