Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated children allowed at gatherings

Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of such events in the emirate.

Children who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are not allowed to attend any social gatherings, exhibitions and events, such as weddings at hotels in Dubai, authorities have clarified.

Last month, Dubai authorities announced revised precautionary measures for organising weddings and social gatherings, on the condition that all attendees should have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, several residents were unsure if they could take their unvaccinated children with them to such events, since many of them were too young to receive the jab.

Khaleej Times posed the queries to the Dubai Media Office (DMO) to find out if unvaccinated kids are allowed to accompany their parents to such gatherings.

The authority clarified: “According to the latest announcement by the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in May, individuals can attend social gatherings only if they have been fully vaccinated and have completed two weeks after the second dose. This includes children.”

The statement makes it clear that children below 12 years of age are not permitted to attend wedding parties, birthdays, sports events and other social gatherings. It also clarifies that children above 12 must be vaccinated in order to attend such events.

The DMO further reiterated that people who are not vaccinated are "not allowed to take part in community events for their safety as well as that of others".

"It is important to note that these measures have been announced based on the general situation and are being assessed until later this month. The safety of each individual in the community is our highest priority,” it said.

At wedding ceremonies taking place in hotels in the city, hotel management has sent emails to those hosting parties, a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen, stating: "There is a requirement for all guests/ attendees for all social gatherings and parties to see to it that children above 12, who attend the gatherings at the hotel, are vaccinated — and kids below 12 are not allowed to attend such events.”

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) had approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those in the 12 to 15 age group in the UAE in May.

In order to gain entry to such events, the DMO had said: “Attendees must present their vaccination certificates or show their vaccination status through Al Hosn mobile application or through DHA (Dubai Health Authority) app or download the certificate directly from the DHA link (services.dha.gov.ae).”

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management continues to stress the need for the community to fully adhere to updated precautionary measures.

Inspections will continue to be carried out by the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with the measures, and violators will face stiff penalties.

