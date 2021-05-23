Dubai opens Pfizer Covid vaccine bookings for 12-15 age group

DHA releases list of centres that offer the vaccine to kids.

Authorities in Dubai have opened up Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine appointments to those aged between 12 and 15 years.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Sunday that parents can book appointments for their kids via the DHA app.

Facilities that will provide the vaccine to 12-15 year olds and how to book an appointment pic.twitter.com/cn2dsxorsv — (@DHA_Dubai) May 23, 2021

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) had recently approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12-15 age group. This came after studies showed that the Pfizer jab is 100 per cent effective in kids aged 12-15.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and Chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, reiterated the need for parents to ensure that children of this age group continue to observe precautionary measures even after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

She added that those with chronic conditions will have priority for receiving this vaccine.

Priority will also be given to those who live with elderly people or individuals whose health conditions prevent them from getting the vaccination.

This measure will help protect vulnerable family members.

Children who tested positive for Covid-19 with mild or no symptoms can take the vaccine after the completion of the isolation period (10 days).

For moderate or severe cases, including cases that required hospitalisation, parents must consult a doctor before booking an appointment.

List of centres

Dr. Al Khaja said the DHA facilities that provide the vaccine to this category include: Latifa Women and Children Hospital, Hatta Hospital and Al Barsha, Al Mizhar and Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centres.

The vaccine is also available at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital. Parents can call the hospital directly to book a vaccination appointment.

