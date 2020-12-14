Covid vaccine UAE: How hospitals store Sinopharm jabs
Sinopharm's vaccines can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
The Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is an important tool in the hands of the UAE healthcare groups to beat the threat of the pandemic. And the jabs are now offered to masses across many hospitals and medical centres in the country.
But how are these vaccine vials stored in a medical facility? What kind of modifications have the hospitals made to administer it on a mass scale? Have the hospitals flown in ultra-freezers?
The answers to these questions are quite startling.
ALSO READ: I got the jab and here's a step-by-step guide
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that need sub-zero freezers, Sinopharm’s vaccines can be easily stored at normal refrigeration temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. So, none of the medical facilities have had to create any deep freezer chambers or fly in innovative cold storage facilities.
“We never had to alter or upgrade our infrastructure for storage purposes. The vaccine is stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. So, it can be stored in our medication refrigerators where all our standard medications and vaccines are kept,” said Dr Nabil Debouni, Group Medical Director, VPS Healthcare.
One fridge for all vaccines
Stored in a normal refrigerator in the range of 5 degrees Celsius, the vaccine vials can be easily accommodated alongside those containing jabs for hepatitis, BCG, typhoid, rotavirus, tetanus, etc.
The temperature variation is recorded by a thermograph connected to the refrigerator. The daily recordings and temperature-controlled room for storing all the vaccines are monitored by specially trained staff.
Medical professionals said the UAE decision-makers showed remarkable vision to conduct the Phase 3 clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine in Abu Dhabi as opposed to vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.
With the UAE initiating mass distribution of the vaccine, now even small clinics will be able to store and offer the jab to the community members.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How UAE hospitals store Covid-19 vaccines
Sinopharm's vaccines can be stored at normal refrigeration... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: I got the jab, here's a...
Khaleej Times journalist takes jab to end the pandemic year with a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Santa 'immune' to Covid, can still make Christmas ...
"So he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Turkey to impose 5-day lockdown beginning on New...
Separately government data showed new daily Covid-19 cases stood at... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai