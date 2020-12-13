Covid-19 vaccine in UAE will ensure return to normalcy, says doctor By Ashwani Kumar Published on December 13, 2020 at 18.26

1 of 7 The UAE’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and availability of Sinopharm jabs across the country will lead to the elimination of the coronavirus, medical professionals have said.

Dr Haifaa Nourin, who is part of a team of physicians monitoring the programme at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said the mass vaccination campaign will “fast-track the UAE’s return to normalcy”. — Photos by Ryan Lim

2 of 7 “This vaccine is 86 per cent effective. So, there might be a good chance of eliminating Covid-19 ... Once flu used to be like this, but it was overcome with vaccines. I believe one day, the coronavirus disease will be history,” Dr Haifaa, a general practitioner, said.

All 18 hospitals under VPS Healthcare in the Capital saw a steady flow of people throughout the day.

3 of 7 “It’s a great opportunity for us to become part of the national vaccination programme. We had a good number of people come in on the first day (Saturday).

“We are expecting more people to come in the next few days. The accessibility of the vaccine in Abu Dhabi and across the country is a big advantage. The health authorities DoH (Department of Health) and Seha (Abu Dhabi Health Services Co) are doing an amazing job managing this pandemic,” she added.

4 of 7 Citizens and residents continued to queue up at hospitals and medical centres to take the jab. O.M.A, an Emirati, praised the visionary leadership for ensuring the vaccine is accessible to everyone.

5 of 7 “This was a challenge; an unthinkable one. We didn’t know what to do, but the leadership took care of everything. I admire our Rulers. They are the best. They treat everyone equally. All people of this country have access to the vaccine,” the youngster noted.

6 of 7 Mohamed Khaisar, a long-time expat from the UK, said the vaccine has offered him peace of mind.