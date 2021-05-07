- EVENTS
Covid vaccine UAE: 141,283 doses administered in 24 hours
Total number of doses administered at the rate of 111.71 doses per 100 people.
The UAE has administered 141,283 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11 million. This takes the rate of doses to 111.71 per 100 people.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced that only vaccinated workers would be allowed to attend their workplaces. The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Development said that inoculation against Covid would be required for employees to be allowed back into offices. The ministry also called on all sectors to ensure that their employees were vaccinated.
141,283 #19 24 11,048,547 111.71 100 . #__ pic.twitter.com/0Sjo7nH5tU— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 7, 2021
The Biden administration’s call to lift patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say it won’t help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt innovation.
The World Health Organization has warned of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in Africa due to delayed vaccine supplies, a slow rollout and new variants. The African bureau of the UN agency said the continent had to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of vaccine rollouts.
