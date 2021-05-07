- EVENTS
Covid: Only vaccinated employees allowed to attend workplaces, says Saudi
The announcement quoted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Development.
Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that only vaccinated workers would be allowed to attend their workplaces.
According to state TV Al Ekhbariya, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Development said that inoculation against Covid would be required for employees to be allowed back into offices.
May 7, 2021
The ministry also called on all sectors to ensure that their employees were vaccinated.
Details regarding how and when the policy would be implemented in the Kingdom would be announced soon, according to Al Ekhbariyah.
