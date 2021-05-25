- EVENTS
Covid: India posts lowest rise in daily cases since April 14
India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511.
The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.
