Covid: India posts lowest rise in daily cases since April 14

The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million.

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511.

