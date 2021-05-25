10 places in India likely to face Covid-19 case surge: Report

Northeast India could witness a surge in Covid cases: Report.

Eight northeastern states of India, the union territory of Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu are among the 10 places that are likely to witness a spurt in Covid-19 cases over the coming days, while Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among those that will see a significant fall in cases, according to a report by an American research organisation.

Development Data Lab, the research body working on open data and with a team led by Prof Anup Malani of the University of Chicago, in its report estimates that the reproductive rate (Rt) of Covid-19 could surge sharply in northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura.

Their data reveals that there are 15 states and union territories in India where the Rt value was more than one on May 21. The data was published in the Times of India on Tuesday.

According to the report, the latest value for Tripura, an Rt of 136, means 100 cases could shoot up to over 5,000 in two weeks. In contrast, Karnataka with an Rt of 0.89 could see a reduction in cases from 100 to 22 during the same period. Of course, the scenario depends on the values as well and could change accordingly.

In 18 states and union territories, the Rt was less than 1 indicating a fall in Covid cases over the coming days. These include the worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.