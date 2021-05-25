Covid-19 in India: Shopian is second district with 100% vaccination for 45-plus group

The health department set up more than 70 vaccination centres.

Two districts in India have achieved 100 per cent Covid vaccination for people in the 45-plus category and both happen to be in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Shopian.

“The entire administration worked with the health department,” Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, the sub-divisional magistrate told a newspaper on Monday. “Auqaf committees were roped in to motivate people. Government officials and ‘anganwadi’ workers (those working at rural childcare centes) were deployed for a house-to-house survey to ascertain the number of 45-plus in each household and assist those yet to be vaccinated.”

Fortunately, unlike in many other parts of India, there was no shortage of vaccines as the government ensured a steady supply. Consequently, almost 80,000 people in the target group have been given the first dose of the vaccine. The health department set up more than 70 vaccination centres, each with a capacity to vaccinate about 150 people.

“The administration put its entire weight behind the health department,” added Lone. “But it would not have been possible without support from society and its leaders. Police also played a very constructive role and never denied us help.”

Shopian is in the southern part of the Kashmir valley and is known for its apples, pears and mountains. It is located about 60 south of Srinagar. Last year, it had witnessed a lot of militant activities, but normalcy has been restored now.