Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19 vaccine not available to holders of valid tourist, visit visas in Abu Dhabi

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 24, 2021

Authorities issue statement on social media.


Free Covid-19 vaccines in Abu Dhabi will not be available to those with valid tourist or visit visas, authorities announced on Thursday.

"Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder that free Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet.

"The committee reiterated that the decision is for the health and safety of everyone in Abu Dhabi and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic," it added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-vaccine-not-available-to-holders-of-valid-tourist-visit-visas-in-abu-dhabi macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 