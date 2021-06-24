Covid-19 vaccine not available to holders of valid tourist, visit visas in Abu Dhabi
Authorities issue statement on social media.
Free Covid-19 vaccines in Abu Dhabi will not be available to those with valid tourist or visit visas, authorities announced on Thursday.
"Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder that free Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet.
"The committee reiterated that the decision is for the health and safety of everyone in Abu Dhabi and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic," it added.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder that free Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas. pic.twitter.com/L5krF4Dy4x— (@admediaoffice) June 24, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No Covid jabs for holders of valid visit, tourist ...
Authorities issue statement on social media. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai flights suspended, situation dynamic: ...
We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tokyo Olympics: Japan emperor...
'The emperor is extremely worried about the current status of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No Covid jabs for holders of valid visit, tourist ...
Authorities issue statement on social media. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed visits Arab Health Exhibition
The Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021... READ MORE
-
News
Surgeons transplant Emirati's kidney into own...
The 11-hour surgery is the first of its kind performed in the UAE. READ MORE