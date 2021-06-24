Covid-19 vaccine not available to holders of valid tourist, visit visas in Abu Dhabi

Authorities issue statement on social media.

Free Covid-19 vaccines in Abu Dhabi will not be available to those with valid tourist or visit visas, authorities announced on Thursday.

"Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder that free Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet.

"The committee reiterated that the decision is for the health and safety of everyone in Abu Dhabi and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic," it added.