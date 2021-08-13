Covid-19: UK-Dubai travel rules for Emirates passengers
UK moved UAE to amber list on August 8.
Dubai-based carrier, Emirates, issued rules for travel from the United Kingdom in a fresh update on Friday.
All passengers travelling to Dubai from the UK must hold a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure - the certificate must be a Reverse TranscriptionPolymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) test.
Latest UAE travel rules you should know
Emirates to increase flights to 29 cities
Note that NHS Covid Test certificates are not accepted for travel from the UK, the statement specified.
Other test certificates including antibody tests and home testing kits are not accepted in Dubai.
Exemptions for UAE nationals
UAE nationals travelling to Dubai from UK are exempted from Covid19 test requirements prior to departure but will undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.
Dubai eases Covid rules, increases capacity and timings
