UAE's new travel rules: 10 things passengers should know

The AlHosn app, which reflects users' green pass protocol, has been updated with new features.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday announced revised guidelines for travellers who wish to fly to the country.

Those who have taken Covid-19 vaccines approved by the UAE abroad can register their details and vaccination certificates with authorities here, the authority said.

Here's a summary of the latest travel updates announced in the country:

1. Registration for arriving individuals is available on ICA app and website. Those who wish to travel should starting with filling in personal and passport details, residency address in the UAE, then uploading vaccine details and attaching proofs.

2. Travellers can start registering starting August 15.

3. To ensure travellers' safe transit during this period, they are advised to register their details on ICA UAE Smart or by visiting the website: www.smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

4. Registering vaccination certificates is optional for travellers who wish to enjoy the benefits made available in the UAE to vaccine recipients.

5. Only certificates of vaccines approved in the UAE will be okayed, and accredited certificates will show on the AlHosn app.

6. Meanwhile, the AlHosn app has been updated with new features. The updated app reflects users’ ‘green pass protocol’ status that is based on PCR test results and vaccination status.

7. The app features three colours – green, gray and red. Green means a negative PCR test result is still valid; gray means its validity has expired; and red means the test result is positive.

8. Etihad Airways is flying passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh only if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi. "Only transit passengers can fly," an Etihad spokesperson said. Exemptions are for diplomats, UAE nationals and golden visa holders.

9. Stranded passengers abroad, who are Dubai visa holders, can now fly to Abu Dhabi on board Etihad Airways, the airline said. The clarification comes as, on Saturday, Air India in its circular to travel agents said that passengers must land only in the emirate of their residency.

10. A Covid-19 vaccination certificate is no longer a requirement for those travelling to Dubai from countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. This is specific to travel to Dubai and not other emirates.