Covid-19: Emirates welcomes UK decision to add UAE to amber list

Surge in queries from passengers desperate to travel after announcement.

The announcement by the United Kingdom to add the UAE to the amber list for international travel has been welcomed by Dubai's flagship airline Emirates.

"Emirates welcomes the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s ‘amber list’ for international travel, reflecting the extensive steps that have been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE,'' said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

'Since the UK’s announcement last evening, we’ve seen a surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel. Emirates is reviewing its operations to various points in the UK and any service restart will be announced in the usual fashion," he added.

"The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 79 per cent of the population having received one dose and over 71 per cent already fully vaccinated.

"Given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey, we hope to see the UAE moving to the ‘green’ list soon," he said.

"We have been working closelywith partners around the world, including IATA, to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information and will continue to work with the UK government to safely resume travel," Kazim concluded.