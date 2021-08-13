Dubai: Covid-19 safety rules eased; capacity, timings increased

Effective from Thursday, August 12, hotels can operate at full capacity.

Authorities in Dubai have increased operational capacity at hotels, restaurants and cafes and wedding and event halls.

Effective from Thursday, August 12, hotels can operate at full capacity, according to a circular issued by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to hospitality sector stakeholders.

Restaurants and cafes

They can operate at 80 per cent capacity, with social distance between tables reduced from two to 1.5 metres.

Eateries can operate according to pre-Covid business hours, while complying with permits and guidelines issued by the department. They are allowed to extend entertainment activities until 3am.

Entertainment venues

The operational capacity at cinemas, recreational facilities, exhibitions and museums has been increased to 80 per cent.

Business events

They can operate at 100 per cent capacity, “while adhering to all business events protocols” issued by the department.

Community events

Indoor community events can host 2,500 guests, while outdoor ones can host 5,000. Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory for the guests.

Entertainment and sporting events

Event capacity has been increased to 60 per cent, with no cap on the maximum number of participants. Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory.

Entertainment activities with free movement (concerts) are limited to vaccinated participants, with a maximum of 5,000 attendees.

Performers from the UAE must be vaccinated. Unvaccinated performers must have a negative PCR test result taken within 24 hours of the event.

Institutional events and award ceremonies

The number of participants has been capped at 1,000 people, with no mandatory vaccination requirement.

Social activities/parties

Capacity at parties has been increased to 60 per cent, with a maximum of 300 attendees. Vaccination is not mandatory.

The party host must pledge to bear full responsibility in adhering to all precautionary measures.

Full list of UAE's latest Covid safety rules

In the circular, the DTCM warned of the need to fully adhere to the precautionary measures and procedures.

Hotels welcome move

Describing the guidelines as “fantastic news,” Tim Cordon, area senior vice-president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The increased capacities give restaurants and hotels the opportunity to attract more customers and utilise space, which will be a key aspect moving into the cooler months and the highly anticipated peak season. Over the past months, many have been pinning their hopes towards Q3 and Q4. This week’s update is definitely exciting news for our industry.”

He added: “Moving forward it is important that we all continue to adhere to the safety measures and support the country’s ongoing efforts in combating Covid-19. The new guidelines once again show the efforts to implement all precautions and measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 have been successful, and we need to ensure that we continue to provide a safe experience for everyone.”